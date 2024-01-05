Friday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Niagara Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Harlan Obioha: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Manhattan vs. Niagara Stat Comparison

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 331st 66.2 Points Scored 73.3 224th 308th 76.8 Points Allowed 76.3 299th 250th 34.9 Rebounds 29.8 357th 295th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 170th 7.6 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 157th 13.9 Assists 12.2 274th 257th 12.7 Turnovers 10.2 56th

