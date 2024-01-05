The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center, take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-15). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.

Nets vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSOK

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averages 21.4 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Nicolas Claxton averages 11.7 points, 9.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 63.8% from the field.

Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's draining 53.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Thunder are receiving 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

The Thunder are receiving 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this season.

The Thunder are getting 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Isaiah Joe this year.

Nets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Nets Thunder 115.6 Points Avg. 120.7 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113 46.6% Field Goal % 49.2% 38.4% Three Point % 38.6%

