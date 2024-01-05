Nets vs. Thunder January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center, take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-15). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.
Nets vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSOK
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges averages 21.4 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4 boards per contest.
- Cameron Thomas averages 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Nicolas Claxton averages 11.7 points, 9.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 63.8% from the field.
- Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards.
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's draining 53.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Thunder are receiving 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.
- The Thunder are receiving 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this season.
- The Thunder are getting 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Isaiah Joe this year.
Nets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Thunder
|115.6
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
