Niagara vs. Manhattan January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC schedule includes the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Niagara Players to Watch
- Ahmad Henderson II: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 10 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Niagara vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|331st
|66.2
|Points Scored
|73.3
|224th
|308th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|299th
|250th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|29.8
|357th
|295th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|157th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.2
|274th
|257th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
