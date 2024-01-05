Siena vs. Fairfield January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) meet the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Eley: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Siena vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Fairfield AVG
|Fairfield Rank
|360th
|59.0
|Points Scored
|73.7
|220th
|309th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|181st
|183rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|35.6
|228th
|33rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|344th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|84th
|334th
|10.8
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|360th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|209th
