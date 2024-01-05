The Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) meet the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Fairfield Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Eley: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Siena vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Siena Rank Siena AVG Fairfield AVG Fairfield Rank 360th 59.0 Points Scored 73.7 220th 309th 76.9 Points Allowed 70.9 181st 183rd 36.7 Rebounds 35.6 228th 33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 344th 5.1 3pt Made 8.6 84th 334th 10.8 Assists 13.3 197th 360th 15.8 Turnovers 12.1 209th

