Stony Brook vs. Campbell January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's CAA slate includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) playing the Campbell Camels (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stony Brook vs. Campbell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stony Brook Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.