The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Albany (NY) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Thomas: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amar'e Marshall: 15.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 12.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Bertram: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.2 316th
227th 34.1 Rebounds 33.3 268th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th
319th 11.2 Assists 11.7 289th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.