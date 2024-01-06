The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 227th 34.1 Rebounds 33.3 268th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 319th 11.2 Assists 11.7 289th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

