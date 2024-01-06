Albany (NY) vs. NJIT January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 15.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|227th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|33.3
|268th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
