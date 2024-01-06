Albany vs. NJIT January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) face a fellow America East squad, the Albany Great Danes (10-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at SEFCU Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Albany vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
