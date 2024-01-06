The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) face a fellow America East squad, the Albany Great Danes (10-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at SEFCU Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Albany vs. NJIT Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Albany Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

