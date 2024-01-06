The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League opponent, the Army Black Knights (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Christl Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Army Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Blake Barker: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Charlie Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Kenney: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe Nugent: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Batchelder: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison

Army Rank Army AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 356th 61.8 Points Scored 64.3 343rd 42nd 64.5 Points Allowed 78.7 331st 201st 36.3 Rebounds 31.8 343rd 194th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 227th 12.9 Assists 11.1 325th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.