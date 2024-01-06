Army vs. Holy Cross January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot schedule includes the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) facing the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Army vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Army Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Army Players to Watch
- Kya Smith: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trinity Hardy: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Fiona Hastick: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reese Ericson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camryn Tade: 4.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.