Saturday's Patriot schedule includes the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) facing the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Army Players to Watch

Kya Smith: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Trinity Hardy: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Fiona Hastick: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reese Ericson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Camryn Tade: 4.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

