Buffalo vs. Central Michigan January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) face the Buffalo Bulls (5-4) in a clash of MAC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
