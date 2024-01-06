The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) face the Buffalo Bulls (5-4) in a clash of MAC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

