Canisius vs. Fairfield January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (9-1) play a fellow MAAC squad, the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Canisius Players to Watch
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Janelle Brown: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Emina Selimovic: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
