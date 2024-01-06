The Fairfield Stags (9-1) play a fellow MAAC squad, the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Players to Watch

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairfield Players to Watch

Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Janelle Brown: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Emina Selimovic: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.