Colgate vs. Navy January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 0-0 Patriot League) play the Colgate Raiders (6-6, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Colgate vs. Navy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colgate Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colgate vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|321st
|67.3
|Points Scored
|69.7
|290th
|25th
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|121st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|35.4
|237th
|117th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|313th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.2
|122nd
|216th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.8
|102nd
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.