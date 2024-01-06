The Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 0-0 Patriot League) play the Colgate Raiders (6-6, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Colgate vs. Navy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colgate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Keegan Records: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeff Woodward: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Austin Benigni: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Inge: 7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Navy Rank Navy AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 321st 67.3 Points Scored 69.7 290th 25th 63.1 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 121st 37.9 Rebounds 35.4 237th 117th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 308th 5.9 3pt Made 8.2 122nd 216th 13.1 Assists 14.8 102nd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 11.1 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.