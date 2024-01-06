The Colgate Raiders (6-4) meet the Navy Midshipmen (4-6) in a clash of Patriot squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Colgate vs. Navy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Colgate Players to Watch

Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Navy Players to Watch

Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyah Smith: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maren Louridas: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sydne Watts: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Morganne Andrews: 2.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

