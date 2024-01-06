Columbia vs. Pennsylvania January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (7-4) facing the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
Columbia vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Obi: 15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Stina Almqvist: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lizzy Groetsch: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abby Sharpe: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
