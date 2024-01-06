Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (7-4) facing the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Players to Watch

Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Obi: 15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Stina Almqvist: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lizzy Groetsch: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Abby Sharpe: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.