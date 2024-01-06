Cornell vs. Princeton January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (8-3) play a fellow Ivy League squad, the Cornell Big Red (6-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Newman Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Cornell vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Cornell Players to Watch
- Emily Pape: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Princeton Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Chen: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Madison St. Rose: 16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Skye Belker: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Hill: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
