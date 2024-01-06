The Princeton Tigers (8-3) play a fellow Ivy League squad, the Cornell Big Red (6-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Newman Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Cornell vs. Princeton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Cornell Players to Watch

Emily Pape: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Azareya Kilgoe: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Chen: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ellie Mitchell: 4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Madison St. Rose: 16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Skye Belker: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Hill: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

