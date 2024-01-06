Fordham vs. La Salle January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the La Salle Explorers (3-8) versus the Fordham Rams (5-7), at 2:00 PM ET.
Fordham vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Molly Masciantonio: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Miller: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
