Saturday's A-10 slate includes the La Salle Explorers (3-8) versus the Fordham Rams (5-7), at 2:00 PM ET.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Molly Masciantonio: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Miller: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabby Turco: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

