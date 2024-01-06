The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Hofstra vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 130th 76.8 Points Scored 76.8 130th 156th 70.1 Points Allowed 70.3 165th 265th 34.5 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 339th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th 7th 10.8 3pt Made 7.1 222nd 39th 16.8 Assists 15.1 96th 100th 10.8 Turnovers 10.2 56th

