Hofstra vs. Delaware January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Hofstra vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|130th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|156th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|165th
|265th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|339th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|279th
|7th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|222nd
|39th
|16.8
|Assists
|15.1
|96th
|100th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
