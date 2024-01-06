The Marist Red Foxes (2-10) play a fellow MAAC opponent, the Iona Gaels (5-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Iona vs. Marist Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Iona Players to Watch

Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marist Players to Watch

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Catie Cunningham: 6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jackie Piddock: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiara Fisher: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

