On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Washington Wizards (5-23) hit the court against the New York Knicks (16-12) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 25.6 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Knicks are receiving 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 23 points, 4.2 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Tyus Jones posts 12.3 points, 3 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Poole posts 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Deni Avdija averages 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the field (second in league).

Knicks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Knicks 117 Points Avg. 114.6 126.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112 48.3% Field Goal % 46.2% 35.8% Three Point % 37.8%

