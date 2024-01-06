Knicks vs. Wizards January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Washington Wizards (5-23) hit the court against the New York Knicks (16-12) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Knicks vs. Wizards Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- January 1 at home vs the Timberwolves
- December 29 at the Magic
- December 30 at the Pacers
- December 27 at the Thunder
- January 5 at the 76ers
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 25.6 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Knicks are receiving 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma posts 23 points, 4.2 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 12.3 points, 3 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Poole posts 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Deni Avdija averages 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Daniel Gafford averages 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the field (second in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Knicks
|117
|Points Avg.
|114.6
|126.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.