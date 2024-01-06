Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) versus the Long Island Sharks (1-10, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

LIU vs. Stonehill Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

LIU Players to Watch

Tai Strickland: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Tana Kopa: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Terell Strickland: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

LIU vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 299th 67 Points Scored 66.7 308th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 80 355th 345th 31 Rebounds 34.7 190th 359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 249th 12.2 Assists 14.5 75th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 15.9 361st

