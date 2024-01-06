Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) versus the Long Island Sharks (1-10, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

LIU vs. Stonehill Game Information

LIU Players to Watch

  • Tai Strickland: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tana Kopa: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terell Strickland: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

LIU vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
299th 67 Points Scored 66.7 308th
159th 69.6 Points Allowed 80 355th
345th 31 Rebounds 34.7 190th
359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
249th 12.2 Assists 14.5 75th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 15.9 361st

