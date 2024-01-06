The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-12) face a fellow NEC team, the Long Island Sharks (1-9), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Steinberg Wellness Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

LIU vs. Stonehill Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LIU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jada Thornton: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Paige Martin: 4.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooke Paquette: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.