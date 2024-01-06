The Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) meet a fellow MAAC squad, the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Petra Juric: 8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Jade Blagrove: 8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Anne Bair: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Anna Foley: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Elia O'Donnell: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackie Grisdale: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Grace LaBarge: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Karson Martin: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

