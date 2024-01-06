Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Iona Gaels (5-5) playing the Marist Red Foxes (2-10) at 1:00 PM ET.

Marist vs. Iona Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Catie Cunningham: 6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jackie Piddock: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kiara Fisher: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iona Players to Watch

  • Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

