Saturday's MAAC slate includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-8), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Players to Watch

Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Jessica Tomasetti: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Isabella Hunt: 6.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jo Raflo: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jada Lee: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaedyn Jamison: 1.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.