Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Rhode Island Rams (7-5) meeting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Bonaventure Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Teisha Hyman: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maye Toure: 13.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tenin Magassa: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- D'yona Davis: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Phillips: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.