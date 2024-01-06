Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Bonaventure Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yann Farell: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|148th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|75.5
|169th
|112th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|42nd
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.5
|302nd
|361st
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|149th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|14.7
|108th
|1st
|7.7
|Turnovers
|11.0
|115th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.