The Siena Saints (4-6) meet the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-7) in a clash of MAAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Siena vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Siena Players to Watch

Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK London Gamble: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Fatmata Janneh: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Carys Roy: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Reilly Sunday: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Kuhl: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

