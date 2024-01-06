Siena vs. Saint Peter's January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Siena Saints (4-6) meet the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-7) in a clash of MAAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Siena vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- London Gamble: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fatmata Janneh: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carys Roy: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Reilly Sunday: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Kuhl: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.