St. John's (NY) vs. Providence January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (6-7) play the St. John's Red Storm (7-6) in a clash of Big East teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Unique Drake: 20.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jillian Archer: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
