St. John's vs. Villanova January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) face the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.
St. John's vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 11.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. John's vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|St. John's AVG
|St. John's Rank
|235th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|80.1
|74th
|48th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|133rd
|112th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|41.6
|26th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|14.8
|2nd
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|315th
|11.4
|Assists
|17.4
|27th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|12.5
|242nd
