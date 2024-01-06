The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) face the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.

St. John's vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Ledlum: 11.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Burton: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Longino: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Bamba: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank 235th 72.8 Points Scored 80.1 74th 48th 64.8 Points Allowed 69.1 133rd 112th 38.2 Rebounds 41.6 26th 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 14.8 2nd 50th 9.3 3pt Made 8.1 127th 315th 11.4 Assists 17.4 27th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.5 242nd

