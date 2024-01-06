The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) face the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.

St. John's vs. Villanova Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 11.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Eric Dixon: 15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Burton: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Longino: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank
235th 72.8 Points Scored 80.1 74th
48th 64.8 Points Allowed 69.1 133rd
112th 38.2 Rebounds 41.6 26th
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 14.8 2nd
50th 9.3 3pt Made 8.1 127th
315th 11.4 Assists 17.4 27th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.5 242nd

