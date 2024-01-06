Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA opponent, the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|260th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|77.1
|122nd
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|293rd
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|39.2
|79th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|25th
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|9.7
|31st
|283rd
|12.0
|Assists
|13.8
|163rd
|108th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
