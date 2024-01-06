Saturday's NEC slate includes the Wagner Seahawks (5-6, 0-0 NEC) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8, 0-0 NEC) at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wagner Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Players to Watch

Melvin Council Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyje Kelton: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tahron Allen: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaron Talbert: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Wagner Rank Wagner AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 348th 63.4 Points Scored 65.2 339th 29th 63.4 Points Allowed 71.0 186th 191st 36.5 Rebounds 33.5 302nd 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 143rd 7.9 3pt Made 5.8 314th 256th 12.4 Assists 12.0 283rd 5th 8.4 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.