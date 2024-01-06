Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC slate includes the Wagner Seahawks (5-6, 0-0 NEC) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8, 0-0 NEC) at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Wagner Rank
|Wagner AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|348th
|63.4
|Points Scored
|65.2
|339th
|29th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|186th
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|302nd
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|143rd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|5.8
|314th
|256th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|5th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
