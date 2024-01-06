Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) against the Wagner Seahawks (3-9) at 4:00 PM ET.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Wagner Players to Watch

Semie Brar: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kiera Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakisha Ballinger: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Kendall Carruthers: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Destini Ward: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Yanessa Boyd: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Julianna Gibson: 4.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Marina Artero: 2.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

