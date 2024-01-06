Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) against the Wagner Seahawks (3-9) at 4:00 PM ET.
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Wagner Players to Watch
- Semie Brar: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kiera Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakisha Ballinger: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Kendall Carruthers: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Destini Ward: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yanessa Boyd: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julianna Gibson: 4.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marina Artero: 2.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
