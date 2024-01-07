Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Rider Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

  • Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

  • Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Allen Powell: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tariq Ingraham: 8.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Canisius vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank
209th 70.2 Points Scored 70.4 203rd
99th 67.6 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
90th 36.2 Rebounds 33.6 252nd
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
349th 5.0 3pt Made 8.5 60th
307th 11.4 Assists 14.3 88th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

