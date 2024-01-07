Canisius vs. Rider January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Canisius Players to Watch
- Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 8.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Canisius vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rider Rank
|Rider AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|209th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|90th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|33.6
|252nd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
