Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Rider Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Canisius vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 209th 70.2 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 90th 36.2 Rebounds 33.6 252nd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 349th 5.0 3pt Made 8.5 60th 307th 11.4 Assists 14.3 88th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

