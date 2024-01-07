Hofstra vs. William & Mary January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (4-7) play a fellow CAA squad, the Hofstra Pride (6-4), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Brooke Anya: 9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Emma Von Essen: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ally Knights: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sorelle Ineza: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
