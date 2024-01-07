The Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Niagara Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jean Aranguren: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Wheza Panzo: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremiah Quigley: 8.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Niagara Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Harlan Obioha: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iona vs. Niagara Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 254th 71.8 Points Scored 73.3 225th 202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 76.3 298th 265th 34.5 Rebounds 29.8 357th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 163rd 13.8 Assists 12.2 274th 131st 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 56th

