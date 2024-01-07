The Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Niagara Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

  • Idan Tretout: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jean Aranguren: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremiah Quigley: 8.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Niagara Players to Watch

  • Ahmad Henderson II: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Harlan Obioha: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Luke Bumbalough: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iona vs. Niagara Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank
254th 71.8 Points Scored 73.3 225th
202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 76.3 298th
265th 34.5 Rebounds 29.8 357th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th
100th 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd
163rd 13.8 Assists 12.2 274th
131st 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 56th

