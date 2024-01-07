Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Matt Balanc: 18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Amarri Tice: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Savion Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Reyes: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Quinnipiac Rank Quinnipiac AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 98th 78.6 Points Scored 66.2 332nd 177th 70.7 Points Allowed 76.8 307th 101st 38.5 Rebounds 34.9 249th 132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 295th 148th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 171st 88th 15.3 Assists 13.9 157th 244th 12.5 Turnovers 12.7 259th

