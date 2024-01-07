Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

  • Matt Balanc: 18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amarri Tice: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Savion Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Alexis Reyes: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Quinnipiac Rank Quinnipiac AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank
98th 78.6 Points Scored 66.2 332nd
177th 70.7 Points Allowed 76.8 307th
101st 38.5 Rebounds 34.9 249th
132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 295th
148th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 171st
88th 15.3 Assists 13.9 157th
244th 12.5 Turnovers 12.7 259th

