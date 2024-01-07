Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Manhattan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Matt Balanc: 18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amarri Tice: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Savion Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Reyes: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison
|Quinnipiac Rank
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|98th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|66.2
|332nd
|177th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|307th
|101st
|38.5
|Rebounds
|34.9
|249th
|132nd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|295th
|148th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.9
|157th
|244th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|259th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.