Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Fairfield Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaden Daughtry: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Jadin Collins: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Josh Pascarelli: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marist vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 219th 73.7 Points Scored 67.2 324th 182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 60.4 9th 230th 35.6 Rebounds 33.4 308th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 7.1 223rd 197th 13.3 Assists 12.9 227th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.9 196th

