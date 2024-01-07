Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Fairfield Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

  • Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jaden Daughtry: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jadin Collins: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josh Pascarelli: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marist vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
219th 73.7 Points Scored 67.2 324th
182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 60.4 9th
230th 35.6 Rebounds 33.4 308th
230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd
82nd 8.6 3pt Made 7.1 223rd
197th 13.3 Assists 12.9 227th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.9 196th

