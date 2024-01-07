Marist vs. Fairfield January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Marist Players to Watch
- Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jadin Collins: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josh Pascarelli: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Marist vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison
|Fairfield Rank
|Fairfield AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|219th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|67.2
|324th
|182nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|60.4
|9th
|230th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.4
|308th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|223rd
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|227th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
