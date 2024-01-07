Nets vs. Trail Blazers January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at 3:00 PM ET on YES and ROOT Sports NW.
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, ROOT Sports NW
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges puts up 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4 boards per game.
- Cameron Thomas puts up 23.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 boards per contest.
- Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the field.
- Royce O'Neale averages 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and 5 rebounds.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 41% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this season.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.
- Toumani Camara is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 42% of his shots from the field.
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Trail Blazers
|116
|Points Avg.
|108
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|43.8%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
