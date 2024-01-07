On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at 3:00 PM ET on YES and ROOT Sports NW.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: YES, ROOT Sports NW

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4 boards per game.

Cameron Thomas puts up 23.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the field.

Royce O'Neale averages 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and 5 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 41% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this season.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

Toumani Camara is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 42% of his shots from the field.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Nets Trail Blazers 116 Points Avg. 108 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 46.8% Field Goal % 43.8% 38.5% Three Point % 35.2%

