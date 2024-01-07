Sunday's CAA slate includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-8), at 1:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Taylor Henderson: 13.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Miller: 12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylah Silver: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Britany Range: 3.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

