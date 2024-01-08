Monday's NEC schedule includes the Wagner Seahawks (3-9) against the Long Island Sharks (1-9), at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wagner vs. LIU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wagner Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Players to Watch

Semie Brar: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kiera Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakisha Ballinger: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.