Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Buffalo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryan Sabol: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 318th 67.6 Points Scored 70.8 276th 347th 81 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 149th 37.4 Rebounds 31.2 350th 114th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th 285th 6.3 3pt Made 8.9 67th 292nd 11.9 Assists 14.2 141st 358th 15.4 Turnovers 12.3 227th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.