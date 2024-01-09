Columbia vs. Cornell January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League) play a fellow Ivy League team, the Cornell Big Red (9-2, 0-0 Ivy League), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Newman Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Cornell Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Columbia Players to Watch
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Avery Brown: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Odunowo: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zavian McLean: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Gray: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cooper Noard: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Columbia vs. Cornell Stat Comparison
|Cornell Rank
|Cornell AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|17th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|98th
|318th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|99th
|167th
|37
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|31st
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|17th
|18.2
|Assists
|17.3
|27th
|348th
|14.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
