Tuesday's Ivy League slate includes the Cornell Big Red (9-2, 0-0 Ivy League) against the Columbia Lions (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cornell vs. Columbia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Players to Watch

Chris Manon: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Gray: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cooper Noard: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Hansen: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia Players to Watch

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Avery Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Odunowo: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Zavian McLean: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Columbia Stat Comparison

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 17th 85.4 Points Scored 78.6 98th 318th 77.8 Points Allowed 67.3 99th 167th 37.0 Rebounds 36.5 190th 299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 31st 9.7 3pt Made 8.1 126th 17th 18.2 Assists 17.3 27th 348th 14.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.