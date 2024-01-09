The Portland Trail Blazers (8-21), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (17-12). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and ROOT Sports NW+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Brunson puts up 26.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 18.4 points, 2.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 boards.

Josh Hart averages 7.7 points, 2.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant provides 22.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Knicks Trail Blazers 115.1 Points Avg. 108.7 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 46.4% Field Goal % 44.0% 37.6% Three Point % 35.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.