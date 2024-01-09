Knicks vs. Trail Blazers January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-21), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (17-12). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and ROOT Sports NW+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- December 30 at the Pacers
- January 3 at home vs the Bulls
- December 27 at the Thunder
- January 5 at the 76ers
- January 6 at the Wizards
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jalen Brunson puts up 26.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
- RJ Barrett averages 18.4 points, 2.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 boards.
- Josh Hart averages 7.7 points, 2.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant provides 22.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
- On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Trail Blazers
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|108.7
|112.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|44.0%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.