The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Army Black Knights (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Christl Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Blake Barker: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Charlie Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Army Rank Army AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 356th 61.8 Points Scored 67.3 320th 43rd 64.5 Points Allowed 72.9 235th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 35.8 224th 191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th 107th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 227th 12.9 Assists 14.3 133rd 181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.8 319th

