The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Army Black Knights (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Christl Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Army Players to Watch

  • Josh Scovens: 12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Blake Barker: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charlie Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Army Rank Army AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank
356th 61.8 Points Scored 67.3 320th
43rd 64.5 Points Allowed 72.9 235th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 35.8 224th
191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th
107th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 162nd
227th 12.9 Assists 14.3 133rd
181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.8 319th

