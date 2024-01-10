Army vs. Loyola (MD) January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Army Black Knights (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Christl Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Army vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Blake Barker: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Deon Perry: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Army vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|Army Rank
|Army AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|356th
|61.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|320th
|43rd
|64.5
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|235th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|35.8
|224th
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|279th
|107th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|227th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|319th
