Wednesday's Patriot slate includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-6) meeting the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Army Players to Watch

Kya Smith: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Trinity Hardy: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Fiona Hastick: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reese Ericson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Camryn Tade: 4.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Lex Therien: 16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Therien: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelly Ratigan: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Laura Salmeron: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Amandine Amorich: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

