Colgate vs. Lafayette January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Colgate Raiders (6-6, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Colgate vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|290th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|60.7
|359th
|78th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|221st
|237th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|325th
|314th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|119th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.7
|259th
