Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Colgate Raiders (6-6, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Braeden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeff Woodward: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Colgate vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
290th 69.7 Points Scored 60.7 359th
78th 66.5 Points Allowed 72.5 221st
237th 35.4 Rebounds 32.9 325th
314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th
121st 8.2 3pt Made 7.2 212th
103rd 14.8 Assists 13.3 196th
119th 11.1 Turnovers 12.7 259th

