Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Colgate Raiders (6-6, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Colgate vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 290th 69.7 Points Scored 60.7 359th 78th 66.5 Points Allowed 72.5 221st 237th 35.4 Rebounds 32.9 325th 314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 121st 8.2 3pt Made 7.2 212th 103rd 14.8 Assists 13.3 196th 119th 11.1 Turnovers 12.7 259th

