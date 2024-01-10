Colgate vs. Lafayette January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (5-6) meet the Colgate Raiders (6-4) in a matchup of Patriot squads at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colgate Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Abby Antognoli: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makayla Andrews: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Halee Smith: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Drummond: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emma Shields: 2.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.