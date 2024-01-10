Fordham vs. VCU January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the VCU Rams (11-1) playing the Fordham Rams (5-7) at 6:00 PM ET.
Fordham vs. VCU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
