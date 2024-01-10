Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) meeting the La Salle Explorers (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

2.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Molly Masciantonio: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Miller: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabby Turco: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 5.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

